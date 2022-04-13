The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

WMB opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

