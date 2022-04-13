The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.48. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. Walt Disney has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.