The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

NYSE TRV opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

