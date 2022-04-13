The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

