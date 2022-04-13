The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $328.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 50,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,355. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.27. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

