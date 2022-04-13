The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

