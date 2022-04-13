The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€60.74” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.74 ($66.02) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.46 ($65.71).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($65.04) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($82.63).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.