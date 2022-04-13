The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GS opened at $319.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.25 and its 200 day moving average is $372.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

