The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.