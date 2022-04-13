The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 216,316 shares.The stock last traded at $65.48 and had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

