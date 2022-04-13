Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,884 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $33.64.

TGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

