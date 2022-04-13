Tether Trading Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion and approximately $66.73 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.56 or 0.07541095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,978.68 or 1.00141706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,613,951,817 coins and its circulating supply is 82,613,836,053 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

