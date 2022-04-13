Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

TSLA stock opened at $986.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.06. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.