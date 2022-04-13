Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

