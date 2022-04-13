Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Tenable by 63.4% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.