Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.