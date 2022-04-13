Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 84.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.81.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.