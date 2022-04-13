TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.55.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE TIXT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 237,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $39.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
