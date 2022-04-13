TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.55.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 237,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

