Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 66,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,984,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 45.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

