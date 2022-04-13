Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Reaches $48.32 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $20.42 or 0.00051053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,431 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,720 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

