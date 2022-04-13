Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIIAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.29) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

