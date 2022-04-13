TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
About TEGNA (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
