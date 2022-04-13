Team17 Group’s (TM17) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.81).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 504.80 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 670.51. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £730.05 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,147.62). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,090.97). Insiders purchased a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last three months.

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.