Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.