Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.