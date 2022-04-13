TD Securities Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,828 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

