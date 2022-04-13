Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 5.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.58. 19,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 268,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

