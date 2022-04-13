Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 5.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.58. 19,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 268,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
