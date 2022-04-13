Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 738,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Tanzanian Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,453. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

