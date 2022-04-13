TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 3,084,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

