Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

