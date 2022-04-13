Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to report $84.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.66 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 5,813 shares worth $86,414. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.