Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $79,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

