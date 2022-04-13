Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.