Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.
NYSE SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.
In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
