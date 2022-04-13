SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:SNX opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $652,435. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

