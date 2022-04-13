Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

