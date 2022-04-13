Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

