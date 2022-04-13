SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 23% This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 23% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $421.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00666535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 123,625,831 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

