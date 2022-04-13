Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT Raised to €107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($115.22) to €107.00 ($116.30) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Symrise from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Symrise has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.