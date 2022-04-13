Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.39. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.18 and its 200-day moving average is $339.09. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.30 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

