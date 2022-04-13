Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 172,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711,734. The company has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

