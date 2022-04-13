Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

SUPR stock opened at GBX 124.10 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.14. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 133 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

About Supermarket Income REIT (Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.