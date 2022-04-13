Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.85

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

