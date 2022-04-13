Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,486 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $57,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hess by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hess by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $115.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

