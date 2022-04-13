Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $60,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

