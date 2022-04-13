Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $60,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.
Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.