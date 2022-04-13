Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 254,433 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $55,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.