Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 201,882 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $54,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.