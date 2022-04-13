Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.65% of Urban Edge Properties worth $58,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.