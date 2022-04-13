Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.83 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $62,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

KEY stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

