Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Pool worth $64,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $410.97 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $366.23 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.37 and a 200-day moving average of $491.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

