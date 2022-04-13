Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $50,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BIO opened at $558.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

