Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 23,349 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $64,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

